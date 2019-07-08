David Hasselhoff Will Host A New Special ‘Battle Of The ‘80s Supercars’

Who do you think would win in a street race between David Hasselhoff in the KITT car, Dirk Benedict in the A-Team Squad Van and Erik Estrada in the motorcycle from “ChiPs”?

You can find out this Wednesday at 8 PM EST in the 2-hour special ‘Battle Of The ‘80s Supercars with David Hasselhoff.’

The special is part of the History Channels car week. The show will have David Hasselhoff out to prove how the iconic 80’s KITT car inspired and revolutionized the car industry for years to come. From one of the fastest vehicles on the planet to an amphibious sports car, Hasselhoff will pull back the curtain, meet the mavericks, and get behind the wheel of some of the wildest cars out there.

The special will end with a street race between some of the most iconic vehicles from the ‘80s. Check out the preview below.

Via: History