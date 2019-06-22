Batman Finally Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

After 80 years, the Caped Crusader is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

It was just announced that Batman would be receiving a star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. Batman isn’t the first fictional character to receive his own star, but he will become the first superhero!

Batman joins a class of 25 honorees who will receive a star next year, a group which also includes Chris Hemsworth, Terry Crews, Dr. Phil, and Cindy Crawford among others.

