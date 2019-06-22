Batman Finally Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

After 80 years, the Caped Crusader is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

It was just announced that Batman would be receiving a star on the famed Hollywood Walk of Fame. Batman isn’t the first fictional character to receive his own star, but he will become the first superhero!

Batman will be the first superhero to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his 2020 induction ⭐️



(via @Variety |

Batman joins a class of 25 honorees who will receive a star next year, a group which also includes Chris Hemsworth, Terry Crews, Dr. Phil, and Cindy Crawford among others.

Video of Hollywood Walk of Fame - Class of 2020 Announcement - Live Stream

Via Gizmodo