'.38 Special' & 'Lynyrd Skynrd' Bassist Larry Junstrom Has Passed Away

October 7, 2019
bass guitar

Long time bassist for .38 Special, Larry Junstrom has died. 

.38 Special confirmed Jumstroms passing with a touching tribute on Facebook. 

Before Junstrom was part of .38 Special he was one of the founding members of Lynyrd Skynrd. He helped form the legendary rock band in 1964 alongside Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, and Bob Burns.

Junstrom left the group before recording their debut album. He was then tapped by Donnie Van Zandt to be apart of his new band .38 Special. Junstrom appeared on all 12 of 38 Special's studio albums. 

Larry Junstrom was 70-years-old.

