Barbra Streisand & Kris Kristofferson Reunite For ‘A Star Is Born’ Duet

Barbra Streisand still knows how to put on one heck of a show. 

Over the weekend Barbra Streisand performed at London’s Hyde Park. It was her first time to perform in London in six years and she definitely brought the house down with her two surprise guests. 

She first sang a fan favorite ‘Evergreen’ from the 1976 movie ‘A Star Is Born’. Streisand then surprised the crowd with her former co-star Kris Kristofferson; the two performed their duet from 'A Star Is Born', "Lost Inside of You". 

Streisand later brought out Lionel Richie, who joined her for their 2014 duet "The Way We Were."

