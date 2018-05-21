Barack And Michelle Obama Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

You'll be seeing a lot of Barack and Michelle Obama in the coming years... The presidential couple has just closed on a unique, multi-year, production deal with Netflix.

Barack and Michelle will work both in front of and behind the camera for a wide range of content. According to Netflix, "the Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features."

Barack Obama spoke about the deal in a recent statement, saying, "We hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world," Barack Obama said in a statement.

While we probably won't see the pair acting, there's a good chance well see the Obama's serving as on camera as hosts or moderators. Back in March, when word first broke about the Obama's entering into talks with Netflix, the New York Times outlined two possible shows, one in which, "Mr. Obama could moderate conversations on topics that dominated his presidency," and another that, "could feature Mrs. Obama on topics, like nutrition, that she championed in the White House."

Netflix has yet to release a timeline for the production schedule, but sources claim the earliest we could see Obama content would be 2019.

Via CNN