This Dallas Bar Is Basically A Playground For Adults

Being an adult isn’t always the greatest thing; sometimes you wish you could just be a kid again. This bar in Dallas has just the thing to help.

The Playground Bar in Uptown is a bar that has swings instead of bar stools, seesaws on the patio and hopscotch on the pavement. It’s basically a playground for adults.

That’s not the only thing The Playground has to offer. Their drink menu is full of fun childhood drinks with an adult twist, like spiked frozen popsicles, Capri Sun with strawberry vodka, Jell-O shot syringes.

If you were one of those kids who didn’t always enjoy playing outside, they have a few arcade games as well like, four player Pac Man, beer pong master, and basketball. Drinks start at just $4 so no worries about braking the bank on the weekend.

The Playground is open from 4PM - 2AM Monday through Friday and from 2PM- 2AM on weekends.

Via: Narcity