Banana Duct-Taped To Wall Sells For $120K At Art Gallery

Most people believe that you have to be incredibly talented to be a successful artist.

But sometimes, that's not the case and all you have to do is think outside the box.

And we mean WAY outside the box.

Like the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan who just sold a recent work of his at Art Basel Miami. His piece? A banana simply duct-taped to the wall.

Oh and it just sold for $120,000!

-story via cnn.com