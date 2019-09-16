Ballerina Kicks Cops In Testicles After Being Told She Is Too Drunk To Board Flight

Ballerina Kicks Cops In Testicles after being told she is too drunk to board her flight

Furious ballerina kicked a police officer in the testicles after being told she was too drunk to board her flight.

Daiana Andreas Rivera, a 33-year-old, Spanish ballerina was told she was too drunk to board her flight at London Heathrow Airport. The dancer was planning on flying back home to Madrid.

According to reports Rivera spun out of character. Travelers reported to staff she had way too much to drink. The said she was being disorderly and drunk. Rivera found herself in confrontation with the cops after passengers reported her.

When Police officers approached her to escort her to a police van things began to get a little violent. Officers said, “She tried to bite an officer on the arm, as well as kicking him and scratching him.”

In the end of the altercation, “She became more aggressive and kicked another officer in the testicles.”

She was also in possession of a pocketknife, but did not use it during the attack.

Rivera, will be sentenced on charges of common assault on an officer and possession of a knife. As of now she has been fined around $130 for drunk and disorderly conduct.

Via: New York Post