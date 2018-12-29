Bald Eagle Lands On Fan At Cotton Bowl Classic

It all went down in town at AT&T Stadium.

If you're a college football fan, chances are you were at least watching the Cotton Bowl Classic Notre Dame/Clemson game today at home: if not here locally in DFW at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.  It turns out the game isn't the thing getting the most attention.

It's a bald eagle.

A Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan got an unexpected visit from a bald eagle when it flew down and landed on his shoulder, where it stayed for about 20-seconds!

Check out the video Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger caught.  It's something you don't see (or experience) everyday!

Source: TMZ

