So They Did Some Naked Bungee Jumping On 'The Bachelorette'

And we have the videos.

June 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA

I don't know if I could do this on the first...or fiftieth...date!

On last night's episode of The Bachelorette (Monday 6/24/19), Hannah Brown did something that's never been done before in the long Bachelorette/Bachelor history: she bungee-jumped 141-feet over the water naked.  Even more, she didn't do it alone.

Hannah did it in Riga, Latvia with golf pro Garrett Powell.  And (*SPOILER ALERT*) he did get the date rose (he earned it!).

Check out the (yes, edited) videos below: and people's (hilarious) reactions.

