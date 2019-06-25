So They Did Some Naked Bungee Jumping On 'The Bachelorette'

I don't know if I could do this on the first...or fiftieth...date!

On last night's episode of The Bachelorette (Monday 6/24/19), Hannah Brown did something that's never been done before in the long Bachelorette/Bachelor history: she bungee-jumped 141-feet over the water naked. Even more, she didn't do it alone.

Hannah did it in Riga, Latvia with golf pro Garrett Powell. And (*SPOILER ALERT*) he did get the date rose (he earned it!).

Check out the (yes, edited) videos below: and people's (hilarious) reactions.

It’s time to fall in love! -- An all-new #TheBachelorette starts NOW! RT if you’re watching! pic.twitter.com/Nre5fLCZSz — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 25, 2019

RT if you would love this date -- -- #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5H79VosreX — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 25, 2019

I feel like being naked while bungee jumping has to be the worst version of yourself, besides a passport picture #TheBachelorette — Ria (@BarstoolRia) June 25, 2019

This legitimately looks like beginning of some effed up #Hostel sequel. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Gm0Gv8sjuI — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 25, 2019

Does production know how expensive a good bra is??? To just throw it in the damn river like that... smh #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/B5OkZXVP5y — Alex Holliday (@zandraholliday) June 25, 2019

ABC : Anything But Clothes #TheBachelorette — Connor Obrochta (@CObrochta33) June 25, 2019

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!