Baby Yoda Plush Toy Officially Available For Pre-Order

Since the debut of "The Child" or Baby Yoda on "The Mandalorian", people have been wondering if Disney was going to release merchandise based on the character anytime soon. Especially with Christmas right around the corner.

Well the good news is, this week Disney revealed the first Baby Yoda plush toy. The bad news, it's only available for pre-order.

Being made available through Walmart, you can pre-order the toy, however, don't expect to get it anytime soon.

The toy won't be available for shipment until May 2020.

-story via forbes.com