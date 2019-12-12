Baby Yoda Makes An Appearance In The Sims 4 Game
December 12, 2019
If you play The Sims you may have noticed they do have some Star Wars items as clothing for your characters, well in the new update it seems they have added a new feature. Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' star Baby Yoda.
OMG no way! :D@TheSims @TheSimCommunity @SimsVIP @SimGuruFrost @SimGuruNinja @SimGuruNick @SimGuruMorgan pic.twitter.com/0psfpvoilr— btrnSIMS (@BtrnSims) December 12, 2019
Baby Yoda is a statue item in the game called "The Child Statue" and you can place him any where in the game.
Via Sims Community