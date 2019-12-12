Baby Yoda Makes An Appearance In The Sims 4 Game

December 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Random & Odd News

If you play The Sims you may have noticed they do have some Star Wars items as clothing for your characters, well in the new update it seems they have added a new feature. Star Wars 'The Mandalorian' star Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda is a statue item in the game called "The Child Statue" and you can place him any where in the game.

Via Sims Community 

