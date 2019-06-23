Video Of A Baby Being Blasted With A Fan Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

June 23, 2019
Billy Kidd
baby and a fan

Photo By Getty Images

Do you remember the look on your face the first time you discovered something cool and awesome? 

You probably don’t because it was so long ago. That’s okay, we have cameras to help capture every moment in our lives now. 

One dad put his camera to good use and recorded the first time his three-month-old discovered the power of the fan. The video is short and perfect. You see the look on the child’s face go from puzzled to amazed in less than 30 seconds.

This is probably the best reaction video on the Internet. Check out the video below. 

Via: Time

