Baby Birds Lip-Syncing To Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" Is The Greatest Thing You'll See All Day

The internet is a very weird and very wonderful place. Some days, you just never know what you're going to find. Other days you stumble onto what we call "internet gold."

Ladies and gents, today is that day. We've found the only video you need to see today. It's an epic moment of wonderful, wholesome goodness set to the tune of Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song." It's real-life baby birds, but with a muppet-like quality.

Wait til the end! It's only 14 seconds!

Not sure of source but oh my god????? pic.twitter.com/7z87zRoUzO — Kirsten Howard (@emotionalpedant) July 30, 2018

OMG! Yes! Thank you internets.