AXS Acquires 'Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road' Series And Is Bringing It To America

Did you know AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson had his own TV series? If you didn’t know, that’s because it was only airing in the U.K. Now AXS has acquired the series, ‘Brian Johnson: A Life on The Road’ and is bringing it over to America.

'A Life on the Road' follows Johnson talking shop with fellow classic rock musicians, both friends and hero’s about their time on the road and the venues they played.

Network vice president of programming and scheduling Lucia McCalmont, says they’re excited about bringing 'Brian Johnson: A Life on the Road' To America for the first time.

“For the first time ever, North American audiences will be able to experience these unforgettable episodes in their entirety, as rock’s greatest artists guide viewers on a tour of the locations that helped shape their legacies, and share the stories of their incredible careers in their own words. True music connoisseurs won’t want to miss this incredible event.”

AXS acquired the first two seasons of 'Life on the Road', which includes 12 episodes. The first features Sting as he and Brian walk through New York and talk about the first time the Police played in America.

Other artists that will appear on 'Life on the Road' include, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood, and many others. The first episode airs on September 15th.

Via: Variety