New Axe Throwing Place Is Coming To The Toyota Music Factory

Have you ever thrown an axe before? Have you always wanted to throw an ax?

Well here’s your chance! The Toyota Music factory in Irving is getting a new resident, Stumpy’s Hatchet House. The entertainment company will be expanding its operation into Texas with its first DFW location.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House is expected to open sometime this summer and will be located near the Texas Lottery Plaza next to TCBY.

According to the company’s online description, throwing hatchets is just "An extreme version of darts, patrons will be able to hurdle a sportsman's hatchet through the air toward a painted bull's eye." Stumpy's will have trained instructors on-site to ensure the harmless and friendly-play of each guest, providing a safe and leisurely venue.

Did we mention Stumpy’s will be selling beer and wine?

Axe throwing companies have been popping up all over DFW here recently. They’re the latest form of entertainment and are quickly becoming more popular than going out and playing bowling.

Your next night out on the town might include some axe throwing.

Via: Dallas Culture Map