Cuteness Overload! The Rock's Baby Girl Painted His Nails For Work

October 1, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
The Rock

USA Today

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Humor

The Rock clearly loves his baby girl! So much so, he managed to make a little time for a quick manicure with her before work.

Get ready for some serious cuteness!

Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work. Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to wor Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted - as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes. Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right - daddy needs his nails painted. #PapaBearPriorities #NoRemoverNeeded ----

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Such a good daddy! And his nails look amazing!

Tags: 
The Rock
Dwayne Johnson
Manicure
The Rock's daughter
painted nails