Avengers: Infinity War Shatters Box Office Record With $250 Million In The U.S. On Opening Weekend

Marvel movies just print money.

On Thursday, Avengers: Infinity War opened at the box office. As predicted, the third installment of the Avengers shattered box office records, bringing in $250 million in the United States and $630 million worldwide. With numbers like that, it even has Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool is bowing to their greatness.

Believe it or not, but the Avengers took down Star Wars: The Force Awakens by about $2 million in the U.S. and Fast 8, worldwide, by nearly $100 million. And to top things off, Avengers hasn't even opened in China, the world's second largest movie market!!!!!!

Wow!