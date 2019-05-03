Cast Of “Avengers: Endgame” Sing Happy Birthday To Iron Man

Can you believe it’s been 11 years since the first Iron man was released?

The movie that kicked off a 22 film saga hit theaters 11 years ago, what better way to celebrate the films anniversary than by singing happy birthday? That’s exactly what the entire cast of Avengers Endgame did.

While filming one of the biggest movies ever, the whole cast sang happy birthday to Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. posted the video on May 2nd with the caption “Happy 11th Birthday to the 1st Iron Man film, released on this day in 2008... #TeamStark #thankyou”

The video shows Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downy Jr., Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Chris Pratt, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Mark Ruffalo, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, and director Anthony Russo all singing together.

Check it out below.

Via: Comic Book