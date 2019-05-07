Author Stephen King Gives His Reaction Of Upcoming Film 'IT: Chapter 2'

May 7, 2019
Author Stephen King reveals that he has seen "IT: Chapter Two" and says it's going to be terrific!

He posted a tweet Tuesday morning, saying that the movie is great, be excited for it AND the trailer drops on Thursday at noon!

If you follow some of the castmembers on Instagram, they have been teasing the film as they were seen with a red balloon on their photos. 

IT: Chapter Two releases September 6.

 

