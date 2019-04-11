Fearless Photographer Captures The Moment A Shark Charged Towards Him

April 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Great White Shark

Photo By Getty Images

Animals
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features

From looking at these photos you can probably count all the teeth on these sharks. 

While diving off the coast of the Neptune Islands in South Australia, an area well-known for their shark tourism, 32-year-old Kane Overall took some scary photos of some great white sharks. Kane was inside of a protective barrier when the sharks approached him. 

Kane says he used a Canon 5d Mark IV with a 50mm lens to take these pictures. “She was around 3.5 meters. It came in around two meters from the cage and then one time charged us for this shot and ended up turning off around two feet from my camera. I knew it was going to be a pretty wild shot but maybe too close as I was shooting 50mm.” 

Check out Kane’s pictures below. 

Came in really hot to grab the candy. @calypsostarcharters In @southaustralia

A post shared by Kane Overall (@kaptainkirky) on

HELP!

A post shared by Kane Overall (@kaptainkirky) on

Via: The Sun

Sharks
Picture
Charging
Fearless
Great White Sharks
Australia

