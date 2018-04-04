'Austin Powers' Mini Me Actor Verne Troyer Hospitalized

Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer has been hospitalized. The actor, best known for his role as Mini Me in the hit movie, was taken to a hospital after police responded to a call at Troyer's home. According to TMZ, Troyer was "extremely upset, drunk and suicidal." The actor, 49, has been open in the past about his struggles with acohol addiction, even documented in VH1's The Surreal Life back in 2005.

Troyer also shared his struggles in an Instagram post about a year ago saying, "I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day."

A new note was posted on his Instagram account a day ago captioned, "Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here."