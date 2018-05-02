Astros Pitcher Ken Giles Punches Himself in the Face During Loss to the Yankees

Looks like someone had a rough night! Houston Astros pitcher Ken Giles couldn't help but express his frustrations on himself during a game against the New York Yankees Monday night. After Giles had given up a brutal three-run home run to Gary Sanchez, Astros manager A.J. Hinch removed him from the game. What resulted was a one-man bout.

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

Here's a better angle: