Astros Pitcher Ken Giles Punches Himself in the Face During Loss to the Yankees

May 2, 2018
Looks like someone had a rough night! Houston Astros pitcher Ken Giles couldn't help but express his frustrations on himself during a game against the New York Yankees Monday night. After Giles had given up a brutal three-run home run to Gary Sanchez, Astros manager A.J. Hinch removed him from the game. What resulted was a one-man bout.

Here's a better angle:

