[PHOTO] Check Out The First Picture Taken Of A Black Hole

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 Sci-fi movie "Interstellar" gave audiences an idea of what a black hole could look like. Guess they weren’t too far off based on this new image.

A team of researchers with the Event Horizon Telescope project, have released the first image ever taken of a black hole in space.

The picture shows a flaming orange and yellow ring surrounding a black circle. Check out the image below.

What does today's black hole image news mean? Our @ChandraXRay Observatory team puts it into perspective and shares just what a difficult feat it was for @NSF and @EHTelescope to obtain the new black hole image. Read more about #EHTBlackHole: https://t.co/s9xoxt8l3S pic.twitter.com/TQD8HSdbGG — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2019

The project director Sheperd Doeleman from Harvard University says this discovery was made with the help of over 200 researchers. “We have seen what we thought was unseeable. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole. This is an extraordinary scientific feat accomplished by a team of more than 200 researchers.”

This black hole is 55 million light-years from Earth and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun. If you think about it, the picture looks like the eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings.

Via: USA Today