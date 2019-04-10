[PHOTO] Check Out The First Picture Taken Of A Black Hole

April 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Sheperd Doeleman reveals the first photograph of a black hole

Photo Credit: Getty Images North America Staff Chip Somodevilla

Christopher Nolan’s 2014 Sci-fi movie "Interstellar" gave audiences an idea of what a black hole could look like. Guess they weren’t too far off based on this new image. 

A team of researchers with the Event Horizon Telescope project, have released the first image ever taken of a black hole in space. 

The picture shows a flaming orange and yellow ring surrounding a black circle. Check out the image below. 

The project director Sheperd Doeleman from Harvard University says this discovery was made with the help of over 200 researchers. “We have seen what we thought was unseeable. We have seen and taken a picture of a black hole. This is an extraordinary scientific feat accomplished by a team of more than 200 researchers.”

This black hole is 55 million light-years from Earth and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun. If you think about it, the picture looks like the eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings. 

Via: USA Today

