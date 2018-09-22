Artist Is Embroidering Sleeping People On To Pillows
This is very cool...but weird.
September 22, 2018
I've never seen anything like this before.
Maryam Ashkanian's Sleep Series of pillow artistry is getting people's attention: because she uses embroidery to sew sleeping people into their pillows.
You need to see it to believe it (below).
Sleep Series 2016#maryamashkanianstudio #pillows #art #contemporaryart #artist pic.twitter.com/J2hHCFi3Ny— Maryam Ashkanian (@maryamashkanian) September 30, 2017
From the 'Sleep series' by Maryam Ashkanian, contemporary Iranian artist who uses textiles as a medium #womensart pic.twitter.com/V266QQ1Vra— #WOMENSART (@womensart1) October 25, 2017
Iranian fibre artist Maryam Ashkanian embroiders sleeping people onto handmade pillows for her ongoing series, 'Sleep' #womensart pic.twitter.com/TY30rjFu9o— #WOMENSART (@womensart1) September 22, 2018
Source: Twitter