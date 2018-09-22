Artist Is Embroidering Sleeping People On To Pillows

I've never seen anything like this before.

Maryam Ashkanian's Sleep Series of pillow artistry is getting people's attention: because she uses embroidery to sew sleeping people into their pillows.

You need to see it to believe it (below).

From the 'Sleep series' by Maryam Ashkanian, contemporary Iranian artist who uses textiles as a medium #womensart pic.twitter.com/V266QQ1Vra — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) October 25, 2017

Iranian fibre artist Maryam Ashkanian embroiders sleeping people onto handmade pillows for her ongoing series, 'Sleep' #womensart pic.twitter.com/TY30rjFu9o — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) September 22, 2018

Source: Twitter

