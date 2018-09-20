Arlington Expanding Rideshare Service

Arlington is expanding the coverage of its alternative to mass-transit.

The city started work with the ride-share app, Via, last December.

Since then, the city says 53,000 trips have been booked. Arlington says it was one of the first cities in the country to use on-demand ridesharing as an alternative to public transportation.

Arlington started offering rides in the Entertainment District, Downtown and around UT-Arlington. People can also book trips to the TRE CentrePort Station in Fort Worth.

Starting Thursday, Arlington says the service will be expanded to a wider area between I-30 and I-20, including Parks Mall, Arlington Highlands and Medical City Arlington.

"Via's algorithms put people in the right vans going in the right direction very efficiently," Alicia Winkelblech, Arlington's senior strategic initiatives officer, said in a statement. "Passengers aren't waiting on a bus schedule. It's a really easy, intuitive service to use."

Via lets passengers book a ride then the app matches people with others in the same location or going to the same area. Rides cost $3 per person; people can also buy a pass that works for one week for $15.

