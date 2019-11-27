Ariana Grande Showed Off Her Naturally Curly Hair On Instagram

When was the last time we saw Ariana Grande without her signature ponytail? Probably not since she was on Nickelodeon.

It’s hard to picture the pop star without her long ponytail. The 26-year-old singer rarely lets her natural hair down, but in a recent Instagram story Grande showed off her natural locks and its super curly and nowhere near as long.

She wrote in her story, “The most hair” with a giant heart. All of her fans seem to love Ariana with her natural hair. The odds of us seeing Grande with her hair let down on stage are pretty slim.

Check out the photo down below.

you hair is insane. when will we see you on stage w it? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/VQy1ddtF97 — ------------ (@heaIariana) November 26, 2019

Via: Allure