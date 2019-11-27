Ariana Grande Showed Off Her Naturally Curly Hair On Instagram

Its not often that we see Ariana Grande without her ponytail

November 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Ariana Grande

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Pop

When was the last time we saw Ariana Grande without her signature ponytail? Probably not since she was on Nickelodeon.  

It’s hard to picture the pop star without her long ponytail. The 26-year-old singer rarely lets her natural hair down, but in a recent Instagram story Grande showed off her natural locks and its super curly and nowhere near as long. 

She wrote in her story, “The most hair” with a giant heart. All of her fans seem to love Ariana with her natural hair. The odds of us seeing Grande with her hair let down on stage are pretty slim. 

Check out the photo down below. 

Via: Allure 

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Hair
Natural
Curls
Instagram
Ponytail