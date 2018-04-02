Applebee's Brings Back "The DOLLARITA", The $1.00 Margarita For April

Applebee's is bringing back it's popular $1 Margarita, the "DOLLARITA" nationwide for the month of April.

The drink served, which is served on the rocks, is still only $1.00. This isn't the first time that Applebee's has provided a $1.00 Margarita to its patrons, in the past, they have offered several $1.00 cocktails including Long Island Iced Teas and Bahama Mamas. According to Food And Wine, Applebee's even offered a $2.00 Absolute Vodka Lemonade in March.

"Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our DOLLARITA is the most refreshing drink money can buy," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's in a statement. "We first introduced the DOLLARITA to America last October, and we're excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring."

Price, participation, and hours for the "DOLLARITA" could vary, so you might want to call your favorite Applebee's location before making the trip.