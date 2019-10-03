Applebee’s Has A New $1 Cocktail That Comes With Vampire Teeth

October 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Applebee's sign

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Those Halloween costumes aren’t always the cheapest thing around, plus the holidays are around the corner and that means its time to start budgeting. 

Good thing Applebee’s has the cheapest drinks in town. 

Their drink of the month is called the ‘$1 Vampire’. The cocktail comes in a 10oz. mug with rum, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and strawberry. It also comes with a cherry and vampire fangs. 

Get your spook on with Applebees’ new drink all throughout the month of October. 

Via: Delish

