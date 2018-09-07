[VIDEO] Ann Wilson Of Heart Covers Life In The Fast Lane

Did you know that Ann Wilson of Heart is about to release a new album?

Well she does, its titled Immortal and is set to hit stores next week on September 14th. Wilson’s new album features 10 tracks of covers from some of the best artists like Chris Cornell, David Bowie, and Tom Petty.

Earlier this year she gave us a sample of what to expect from the album with a cover of The Eagles' Life in the Fast Lane.

Check out the video below.

Video of Ann Wilson - Life in the Fastlane&quot;, 8/20/2018, Vienna, VA

Via: Best Classic Bands