Largest Contract In Professional Sports History Valued At $430 Million, To Be Signed By MLB Player

This is pretty much like winning the lottery.

Did you ever think a professional baseball player could make close to half a billion dollars? Well, Angels Center Fielder Mike Trout is about to set a new record.

Mike Trout is finalizing what will be the largest contract in professional sports history, a 12-year extension with the Los Angeles Angels valued at $430 million. According to ESPN, that’s 30% more than Bryce Harper who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies last year for $330 million.

Trout’s extension will put his total career earnings over half a billion dollars at $577.85 million.

To help put that in perspective the fifth largest amount ever won on the U.S. lottery was $590 million.