Angelina Jolie Returning To The Big Screen With 3 New Movies

Hard to believe it's been 4 years since Angelina Jolie's Maleficent was in theaters. That's a long time to be away from the big screen and top-of-mind chatter.

E! News reports Angelina is poised to make a major return to theaters, with several projects.

Angelina's father, actor Jon Voight, told E! News that's Angelina has finished filming Maleficent 2, which fans will have wait at least 1.5 years for.

In addition, Angelina has finished filming her role in the Alice In Wonderland/Peter Pan prequel, Come Away, which co-stars the great Michael Caine.

Still to come, Angelina's voice will be featured in, The One and Only Ivan, with an excellent cast, including Sam Rockwell, Helen Mirren and Bryan Cranston.

Yes, the mom of 6 has her hands, full.

Best wishes to Angelina!