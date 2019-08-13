Comedian Andy Dick Sent To The Hospital After Being Sucker Punched

August 13, 2019
Comedian and actor Andy Dick was performing his stand up routine in New Orleans last weekend. After his show, he was assaulted in the French Quarter. 

Dick says he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone punched him to the ground early Saturday morning. A singer who was performing alongside Andy, says the two were getting into an Uber when an unidentified man came up and sucker-punched him. 

Andy was taken to the hospital by ambulance; the comedian says he was observed for possible brain bleeding. 

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that detectives were investigating the attack and that they were working to find the man who ran away after allegedly punching Dick. 

