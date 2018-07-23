After 9 Seasons, Andrew Lincoln Confirms Departure From "The Walking Dead"

One of televisions most popular shows is losing its main character.

You could argue that with The Walking Dead's ensemble cast, no character can truly be called the lead, but Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes was the first character we followed, as he woke up to discover his world overrun with zombies. For nine season, we've followed Grimes and his group canvassing the country trying to survive ling enough to find out what just happened.

After nine season, though, Lincoln is ready to move on.

He confirmed last Friday at San Diego Comic Con that his ninth season would be his last portraying Grimes. He told the crowd gathered at SDCC's famed Hall H, "There seems to be an elephant in the room at Comic-Con, and I think many of you may want to ask a question about whether this is my last year. This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes. I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people who make this show. I'm particularly fond of the people who watch this show. Collider first reported of Lincoln's departure in May.

Watch Andrew Lincoln's tearful goodbye to the 'Walking Dead.' Full panel report from #SDCC2018 https://t.co/dbwKh61AiS pic.twitter.com/ZqT3lbC4mA — Variety (@Variety) July 20, 2018

Hall H wrapped up #TheWalkingDead panel with a standing ovation for Andrew Lincoln. #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/KnmBYDDRmb — TV Guide (@TVGuide) July 20, 2018

Lincoln added that working on the show has been the most "extraordinary" and "beautiful" experience of his career, though reasoned for his deaprture saying, "I do have a real family, and it is time for me to go home."

Via Huffington Post