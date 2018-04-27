100.3 Jack FM,Amy Schumer,Kidney,Infection,Hospital,Medical,Health,I Feel Pretty,New,Movie,Premiere

USA Today

Amy Schumer Hospitalized For Kidney Infection

April 27, 2018
For the past week, comedian Amy Schumer has hospitalized with a kidney infection. Doctors say the infection is clearing up, but Schumer will have to stay in recovery. She had planned to fly to London for the premiere of her new movie, "I Feel Pretty." 

Doctors, of course, persuaded her to cancel the trip. After all, this infection had her laid up for five days, so hopping on an international flight may not be the best move right now.

Luckily, Amy wasn't all alone in the hospital. She had her new husband, Chris Fischer, by her side.

Via TMZ

