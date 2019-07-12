Aerosmith’s Touring Van From The ‘70s Returned To Them By ‘American Pickers’

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe wasn’t sure what he’d say when he met Aerosmith for the first time.

In a recent episode he and his crew helped fix up Aerosmith’s touring van from the 1970’s. Wolfe drove the van all the way to Las Vegas where the band currently has a residency.

The van had been discovered rotting in a forest; When Aerosmith heard the van was found, they asked that it not be restored but instead preserved. Once reunited every band member spent hours sharing old stories about the van and their early days on the road. According to Wolfe the band just laid on the floor of the van with their wives reminiscing.

Check out the clip from the episode below and see each members reaction.

Video of American Pickers: Aerosmith Gets Back in the Saddle (Season 20) | History

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock