Aerosmith’s Touring Van From The ‘70s Returned To Them By ‘American Pickers’

July 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Aerosmith

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Categories: 
Classic
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Music News
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Rock

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe wasn’t sure what he’d say when he met Aerosmith for the first time. 

In a recent episode he and his crew helped fix up Aerosmith’s touring van from the 1970’s. Wolfe drove the van all the way to Las Vegas where the band currently has a residency. 

The van had been discovered rotting in a forest; When Aerosmith heard the van was found, they asked that it not be restored but instead preserved. Once reunited every band member spent hours sharing old stories about the van and their early days on the road. According to Wolfe the band just laid on the floor of the van with their wives reminiscing. 

Check out the clip from the episode below and see each members reaction. 

Via: Ultimate Classic Rock

Tags: 
American Pickers
Aerosmith
Van
1907's
Reunited
Tour

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes