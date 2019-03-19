Last Years American Idol Winner Auditioned In Disguised As A Goth Girl This Season

The latest season of American Idol got really awkward really fast.

One of the best parts of watching American Idol is seeing the people who come into the audition room looking ridiculous and making the judges laugh. That’s pretty much how this new season started.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had no idea what was going on when 20-year-old contestant Lady Mapo entered the room. She was decked out in Hot Topic couture, with corpse-blue lipstick and wore clunky platform boots.

This goth girl walked in and told our judges that her stage name 'Lady Mapo' came from her dead cat and that she thought that the last season of Idol was “boring and too American”. Judging by the look on everyone's face, things were pretty awkward in the room.

As she started to sing the Muppets ballad “Rainbow Connection” she ripped off her wig revealing to the judges that she was really last season winner Maddie Poppe. Everybody in the room was surprised and a little relieved.

Check out the video from Lady Mapo’s audition down below.

Video of Goth Auditioner Pulls a Prank on the American Idol Judges - American Idol 2019 on ABC

Via: Yahoo Entertainment