American Idol Reunion Of A Lifetime On A Kelly Clarkson Show

The American Idol Reunion On the Kelly Clarkson Show was a reunion of a lifetime. This Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson reunited with the three people that helped make her famous, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.

This was officially the first time all three original American Idol judges reunited together with Clarkson since she won the first season of the show in 2002, which started her Grammy winning music career, and her new now status as a TV star.

During the show, Cowell, Abdul and Jackson reminisced about how impressed they were by Clarkson from her first audition.

Check out the clips below. As they flashback to the first season and their thoughts and expectations on the show.

Video of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul &amp; Randy Jackson Say Kelly Was A &#039;Game Changer&#039; | The Kelly Clarkson Show

Via: E! Online