Pilot Buys Pizza For Stranded Passengers After Flight Gets Delayed

No ones ever a happy traveler once their flight gets delayed.

When American Airlines flight 2354 from Los Angeles to DFW airport was forced to land Wichita Falls due to inclement weather, you can bet no one on board was happy to hear the news

To make a bad situation better, the Captain of flight 2354 ordered 40 boxes of pizza from Papa Johns for everyone on board. A video was taken of the captain running out to the delivery driver to pick up the pizza.

@AmericanAir The Captain of Flight 2354 bought pizza for everybody who was stuck in Wichita Falls Regional airport after a weather diversion. I don’t think I’ve seen this before. pic.twitter.com/sLmo76ckUB — Josh Raines (@J_reigns2) September 7, 2018

The flight was scheduled to take off at 6:15 PM Thursday afternoon but wasn't able to depart until 6:58 AM on Friday morning. Sure some passengers were still upset about the flight being delayed, but at least they weren’t hungry.

Via: WFAA