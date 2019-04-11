American Airlines Flight Attendant Spills Drinks On A Passenger, Turns Out To Be The Company CEO

You always want to impress your boss, not embarrass them.

When serving drinks to anyone, one of the things you don’t want to do is spill them, let alone spill them on top of anyone. While working on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Dallas, Texas American Airlines flight attendant Madison Peters served drinks to the first class passengers when someone bumped into her.

Peters ended up spilling the drinks she was carrying all over herself and a passenger. The person who she doused with drinks just happened to be American Airlines CEO, Doug Parker.

Madison posted on social media that in the fours years she had been working as a flight attendant she never once spilled a drink before and that she was mortified by the incident. According to her, Parker was really cool about the whole situation and that the two were joking about the accident the whole flight.

Talk about a crazy day at work. You can check out Madison’s post down below. Have you ever embarrassed yourself in front of your boss?

Via: USA Today