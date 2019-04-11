American Airlines Flight Attendant Spills Drinks On A Passenger, Turns Out To Be The Company CEO
You always want to impress your boss, not embarrass them.
When serving drinks to anyone, one of the things you don’t want to do is spill them, let alone spill them on top of anyone. While working on a flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Dallas, Texas American Airlines flight attendant Madison Peters served drinks to the first class passengers when someone bumped into her.
Peters ended up spilling the drinks she was carrying all over herself and a passenger. The person who she doused with drinks just happened to be American Airlines CEO, Doug Parker.
Madison posted on social media that in the fours years she had been working as a flight attendant she never once spilled a drink before and that she was mortified by the incident. According to her, Parker was really cool about the whole situation and that the two were joking about the accident the whole flight.
Talk about a crazy day at work. You can check out Madison’s post down below. Have you ever embarrassed yourself in front of your boss?
Story time y’all! Incase you missed it. The other day I was working a flight to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed. Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me.... guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen. ----♀️ OOPS
Via: USA Today