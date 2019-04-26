AMC Theaters Offering $4 Kids Deal This Summer That Includes Tickets, Snacks & Drinks

It can be hard keeping the kids entertained when they’re home for the summer. Sure you can take them to the community pool for free, but some days it’s just too hot to be outside and you’re going to need a place to go that’s cheap.

Now AMC Theaters are offering a deal that’s almost too good to pass up.

This summer AMC will be offering what they call the “Summer Movie Camp” for kids. The special includes one ticket to a PG movie, popcorn, a fountain drink and a pack of AMC Footi Tootis all for just $4. That's everything you need when going to the movie; it's so cheap you're going to wish you were still a kid.

The list of movies they have lined up includes "Smallfoot," "Trolls," "Hotel Transylvania 3," “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” "Wonder Park," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" and a couple of others. The offer will be available every Wednesday morning throughout the summer season at participating AMC locations.

Via: FOX 4 News