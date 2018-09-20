Amazon Unveils Microwave Powered By Alexa

Video of Amazon reveals $59.99 Alexa-enabled microwave

Amazon is expanding the world famous "Alexa" into the kitchen by using a microwave, the company announced Thursday, along with a few other gadgets and gizmos at their headquarters in Seattle.

As the company are still perfecting the talked-about product, Amazon Basics Microwave is connected to the Echo and the consumer can speak through commands. You can say "Alexa, heat up my coffee" and the microwave will do it.

If you want one, it will ship in November, just in time for the holidays and the retail price..... $59.99.

via CNBC