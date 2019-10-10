Amazon Employees Can See Your Home Videos Sent To Their Cloud

Looks like Amazon isn't finished spying on people!

After employees were caught being able to hear your conversations through Alexa, it was recently discovered that they can also view your home videos sent to their cloud via the indoor cloud cam service. Apparently it's all for the improvement of their AI analytics.

“Despite Amazon’s insistence that all the clips are provided voluntarily,” Bloomberg reported, “teams have picked up activity homeowners are unlikely to want shared, including rare instances of people having sex.”

“At one point, on a typical day,” according to Bloomberg, “some Amazon auditors were each annotating about 150 video recordings, which were typically 20 to 30 seconds long.” Employees claim the clips are voluntarily sent in by customers for troubleshooting, but it's still unknown why some clips would contain inappropriate content.

However, according to a spokesperson for Bloomberg, “Nowhere in the Cloud Cam user terms and conditions does Amazon explicitly tell customers that human beings are training the algorithms behind their motion detection software.”

-story via forbes.com