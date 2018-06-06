Amazon Delivery Guy Obeys Front Door Mat, Hides Package From The Husband In The Bushes

The best video ever.

Haslet's own Vanessa O'Shea has a doormat that reads "Please Hide Packages From Husband". So this week when a very diligent Amazon delivery driver showed up, that's exactly what he did...took the package around the corner and hid it behind the bushes. You can actually see him bend over a little to read the mat.

Vanessa's video has understandably gone viral, and she'd like to thank the driver for being so conscientious. It's the first time anyone has ever seen a man actually read the instructions.