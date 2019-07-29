A Family In Weatherford Had Their Dog Taken By An Amazon Delivery Driver

Just when you think the worst thing an Amazon delivery driver could do was throw your package at the front door.

A family over in Weatherford had their dog slip out the front door when they weren’t looking. The dog spent part of the day hanging out in the front yard.

An Amazon delivery driver was out making her rounds when she saw a little dog in someones front yard. The woman Mycah Keyona Wade, asked a landscaper who was nearby if they knew whose dog it was, they pointed at the home. That’s when Wade decided to take the dog with her instead of returning the dog to its home.

Luckily a neighbor’s doorbell camera was able to catch the whole incident. They notified the dog owners and the police. Amazon then helped investigators identify the suspect who was a contract driver.

The dog was reunited with its owners after Mycah Keyona Wade agreed to meet with the Sheriff's department. Police say Wade told them that when she saw the dog she wanted to take it to a shelter. Wade later turned her self in and was charged with theft.

Amazon released a statement saying that Wade is no longer with the company. "This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages."

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram