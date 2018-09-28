Amazon To Create 1,500 New Jobs In Dallas Are

Eventhough Amazon is mum as to where it's 2nd headquarters will be, The Dallas Morning News reports the digital retail giant, which already has 9 distribution and sorting centers, will expand more in the DFW area.

Amazon is adding 2 more facilities, in the Dallas area.

Currently, Amazon is opening a new 1,000,000 sq.ft shipping hub in Wilmer TX, south of Dallas.

In addition, Amazon has received approx. $2mil in economic incentives to build a new $100mil+, 100-acre distribution center at 1301 Chalk Hill Rd. near Davis St., south of I-30 in West Dallas. Approx. 1,500 new jobs will come from this expansion. Amazon is predicted to open this facility by around Dec. 31, 2020.

With so many properties in North Texas, will Amazon build their second headquarters here? Hmm!