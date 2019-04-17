‘The Amazing Race’ Will Be Holding Auditions In Frisco Next Month

While your watching reality TV do you tell yourself “I can do that”? If you think you're ready to put your money where your mouth is, then do we have news for you.

The Amazing Race will have an open casting call in Frisco next month. The latest season of the Amazing Race just premiered and they’re already gearing up for the next. Producers are looking for teams of two to audition for the hit reality TV show.

During the audition, each team will record a video explaining why they should be on the show. According to the official rule and tips website, applicants must be 21 years of age and are not required to bring anything with them but their ID.

Do you think you have what it takes? Auditions will be held at Kartland Performance Indoor Raceway 10550 John W. Elliott Drive Frisco, TX 75033 on Wednesday, May 1st from 2 PM to 7 PM.

Via: CBS DFW