It's no secret nature can be brutal and unforgiving.

Even more so when you're someone's dinner. Like the python in this video for instance.

While out on a safari, an amateur videographer captured an amazing moment where a honey badger gets into a "tug-of-war" with one jackel while fighting off a second.

Check out the video below!

Video of Python, Honey Badger & Jackal Fight Each Other

-story via bartstoolsports.com