Allen High School Grad Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy

Even if you're not into football, this is COOL!

December 8, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Photo Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows
Sports

It doesn't matter if you're an Oklahoma Sooners fan.  It doesn't even matter if you're a football fan.  When a local kid receives the highest honor in college football, you celebrate!

HUGE congratulations to Kyler Murray: he won the prestigious Heisman Memorial Trophy today at a ceremony in New York.  Kyler's the 84th winner of the award.  He's also a 2014 graduate of Allen High School!

Kyler is considered one of the most outstanding players ever in college football: and will officially be inducted tomorrow night (Sunday December 9, 2018).

Way to go, Kyler!

For deeper stats and information about Kyler, click here.

Source: Heisman Trophy

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

 

Tags: 
Heisman Trophy
Allen High School
Kyler Murray