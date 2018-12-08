Allen High School Grad Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy
Even if you're not into football, this is COOL!
December 8, 2018
It doesn't matter if you're an Oklahoma Sooners fan. It doesn't even matter if you're a football fan. When a local kid receives the highest honor in college football, you celebrate!
HUGE congratulations to Kyler Murray: he won the prestigious Heisman Memorial Trophy today at a ceremony in New York. Kyler's the 84th winner of the award. He's also a 2014 graduate of Allen High School!
Kyler is considered one of the most outstanding players ever in college football: and will officially be inducted tomorrow night (Sunday December 9, 2018).
Way to go, Kyler!
For deeper stats and information about Kyler, click here.
Source: Heisman Trophy
Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!