Allen High School Grad Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy

It doesn't matter if you're an Oklahoma Sooners fan. It doesn't even matter if you're a football fan. When a local kid receives the highest honor in college football, you celebrate!

HUGE congratulations to Kyler Murray: he won the prestigious Heisman Memorial Trophy today at a ceremony in New York. Kyler's the 84th winner of the award. He's also a 2014 graduate of Allen High School!

Kyler is considered one of the most outstanding players ever in college football: and will officially be inducted tomorrow night (Sunday December 9, 2018).

Way to go, Kyler!

Source: Heisman Trophy

