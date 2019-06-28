Allen High School Cheerleader Killed In Lewisville Parking Lot Shooting

My sincerest condolences to the friends and family of A’Mya Batie. Although my daughter didn’t know her personally, they went to the same school and both cheered for Allen High at different times. – Billy Kidd

The victim of a deadly shooting that took place in Lewisville on Thursday has been identified as A’Mya Batie. Batie was a 16-year-old cheerleader at Allen High School. “We cannot put into words how devastated we are to lose one of our own,” was tweeted by the Allen High cheerleading team.

Police responded to a shooting in a Lakeland Plaza Shopping Center parking lot, located around Business 121 and I-35E, around 10:45 P.M. Officers found Batie, along with a man, with gunshot wounds, and transported them to the hospital. A’Mya Batie was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the man is listed in critical condition.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for the family of A’Mya Batie, along with a scholarship in her name.

Via CBS Local